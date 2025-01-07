We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Constellation Brands (STZ) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.55 billion, increasing 3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' will reach $478.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Beer' will likely reach $2.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' will reach $105.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $127.60 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Beer' reaching $812.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $757.30 million.
