Is Intrusion (INTZ) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Intrusion Inc. is one of 609 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTZ's full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, INTZ has moved about 36.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 33.8%. This means that Intrusion Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Lifeward (LFWD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.8%.
Over the past three months, Lifeward's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 76.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Intrusion Inc. belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank.