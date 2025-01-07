We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
Archer Aviation Inc. is one of 51 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Archer Aviation Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHR's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ACHR has returned 18.1% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 1.6%. As we can see, Archer Aviation Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) . The stock is up 2.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Leidos' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Archer Aviation Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Leidos is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Archer Aviation Inc. and Leidos as they could maintain their solid performance.