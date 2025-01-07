We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Gevo (GEVO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gevo, Inc. (GEVO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Gevo, Inc. is one of 250 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gevo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEVO's full-year earnings has moved 24.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that GEVO has returned about 36.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.5%. This means that Gevo, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Largo Inc. (LGO - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.2%.
The consensus estimate for Largo Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 22.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Gevo, Inc. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Largo Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Gevo, Inc. and Largo Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.