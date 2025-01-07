We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Vince Holding (VNCE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Vince Holding Corp. is one of 267 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vince Holding Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that VNCE has returned about 13.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Vince Holding Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
WW International (WW - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.3%.
The consensus estimate for WW International's current year EPS has increased 123.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Vince Holding Corp. belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank.