We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII - Free Report) . HSII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Investors should also note that HSII holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HSII's industry has an average PEG of 1.21 right now. Over the last 12 months, HSII's PEG has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.83.
We should also highlight that HSII has a P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HSII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.98. Over the past year, HSII's P/B has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.50.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Heidrick & Struggles International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HSII looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.