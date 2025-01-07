Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII - Free Report) . HSII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also note that HSII holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HSII's industry has an average PEG of 1.21 right now. Over the last 12 months, HSII's PEG has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.83.

We should also highlight that HSII has a P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HSII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.98. Over the past year, HSII's P/B has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.50.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Heidrick & Struggles International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HSII looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks