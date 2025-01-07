Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) . ATGE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62. Over the last 12 months, ATGE's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.91 and as low as 8.93, with a median of 12.32.
We should also highlight that ATGE has a P/B ratio of 2.50. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.19. Over the past year, ATGE's P/B has been as high as 2.50 and as low as 1.30, with a median of 1.88.
Finally, we should also recognize that ATGE has a P/CF ratio of 13.13. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 43.81. Over the past year, ATGE's P/CF has been as high as 13.13 and as low as 7.52, with a median of 10.90.
If you're looking for another solid Schools value stock, take a look at Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) . STRA is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Strategic Education is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.26 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.28. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 16.62 and average PEG ratio of 0.86.
Over the past year, STRA's P/E has been as high as 27.11, as low as 16.17, with a median of 20.26; its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.32, as low as 0.85, with a median of 0.82 during the same time period.
Additionally, Strategic Education has a P/B ratio of 1.32 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.19. For STRA, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.84, as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.42 over the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Adtalem Global Education and Strategic Education are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ATGE and STRA feels like a great value stock at the moment.