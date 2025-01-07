Back to top

Image: Bigstock

D vs. OGE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Utility - Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) and OGE Energy (OGE - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Dominion Energy has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while OGE Energy has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that D has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

D currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.17, while OGE has a forward P/E of 18.40. We also note that D has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OGE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.56.

Another notable valuation metric for D is its P/B ratio of 1.76. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, OGE has a P/B of 1.81.

Based on these metrics and many more, D holds a Value grade of B, while OGE has a Value grade of C.

D sticks out from OGE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that D is the better option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) - free report >>

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper