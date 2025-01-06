We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Now?
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA - Free Report) generates revenues from the sale of its three commercial products, Fanapt, Hetlioz and Ponvory.
Fanapt is approved in the United States for two indications, schizophrenia and acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. Hetlioz is approved to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis syndrome.
Ponvory is an oral treatment approved to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. VNDA acquired the United States and Canada rights to Ponvory from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Limited, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) , in December 2023.
JNJ gained approval for Ponvory as an oral treatment for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in 2021.
VNDA Stock's Price Performance
In the past year, shares of Vanda have gained 13.9% against the industry’s decline of 16%.
Beside the three marketed products, Vanda has a promising pipeline targeting various indications in neuroscience, immunology and oncology.
Management plans to submit regulatory filings with the FDA for two pipeline candidates, tradipitant (for preventing vomiting induced by motion sickness) and milsaperidone (for schizophrenia and acute bipolar I disorder indications) shortly.
Successful development and potential approval of these candidates should help VNDA diversify its commercial portfolio and drive long-term growth.
Last month, the FDA granted an Orphan Drug designation to another pipeline candidate, VGT-1849A for treating polycythemia vera (PV), a rare hematologic malignancy.
VNDA is developing VGT-1849A, a novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)-based JAK2 inhibitor for treating PV and other JAK2-driven hematologic malignancies.
VNDA's Zacks Rank & Rising Estimates
Vanda currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Vanda’s 2025 loss per share have narrowed from 53 cents to 35 cents.
With a sound cash position and some clinical milestones expected later this year, investor focus remains on the VNDA stock.
