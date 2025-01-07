Intel Stock in a Tailspin: What Lies Behind the Downfall?

Intel Corporation ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) has plunged 57.6% over the past year against the semiconductor industry’s growth of 117.9%, lagging its peers Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) and NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) . Much of this underperformance is perceived to be the fallout of severe financial difficulties and operational challenges. With the appointment of David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus as the interim Co-CEOs in place of the erstwhile CEO Pat Gelsinger, the company aims to take the bull by the horns. Management is also undertaking a comprehensive review of its businesses and is reportedly mulling various options, including the potential split of its product design and manufacturing divisions. It plans to establish Intel Foundry as an independent subsidiary to unlock strategic benefits and improve capital efficiency with clearer separation and independence from the rest of Intel. The division incurred an operating loss of $5.8 billion in the last reported quarter. Intel Stock One-Year Price Performance Comparison Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Lack of Innovation: INTC’s Biggest Malaise?
While most of Intel’s competitors evolved with the changing demand patterns, it fell behind others as it hung on to its legacy products. For example, despite making significant inroads in AI (artificial intelligence) chips, Intel lagged NVIDIA on the innovation front with the latter’s H100 and Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) being runaway successes. Leading technology companies are reportedly piling up NVIDIA’s GPUs to build clusters of computers for their AI work, leading to exponential revenue growth, while Intel is playing a catch-up game.
An accelerated ramp-up of AI PCs further affected the short-term margins of Intel as it shifted production to its high-volume facility in Ireland, where wafer costs are typically higher. Margins were also adversely impacted by higher charges related to non-core businesses, charges associated with unused capacity and an unfavorable product mix. Intel has been facing challenges due to the disruptive rise of over-the-top service providers in this dynamic industry. Price-sensitive competition for customer retention in the core business is expected to intensify in the coming days. Aggressive competition is likely to limit the ability to attract and retain customers and affect operating and financial results. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Frigid US-China Trade Ties Hurt Intel
China accounted for more than 27% of Intel's total revenues in 2023, making it the single largest market for the company. However, the communist nation's purported move to replace U.S.-made chips with domestic alternatives significantly affected INTC’s revenue prospects. The directive to phase out foreign chips from key telecom networks by 2027 underscores Beijing's accelerating efforts to reduce reliance on Western technology amid escalating U.S.-China tensions.
As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers. Moreover, weaker spending across consumer and enterprise markets, especially in China, resulted in elevated customer inventory levels, leading to soft demand trends. Strict export control measures are further likely to affect the market dynamics, leading to below-par revenue growth in the near term. Earnings Estimate Revision Trend of INTC
Earnings estimates for Intel for 2024 have moved down 106.5% to a loss of 9 cents over the past year, while the same for 2025 has declined 55.6% to 92 cents. The negative estimate revision depicts bearish sentiments for the stock.
Intel's innovative AI solutions hold immense promise for the broader semiconductor ecosystem. By addressing the challenges of scalability, performance and interoperability, it is paving the way for widespread AI adoption across enterprises worldwide.
However, with a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), it appears that Intel's recent product launches are "too little too late." In addition, margin woes amid strict export restrictions, unfavorable product mix and elevated customer inventory levels weigh on its bottom line. With declining earnings estimates and abysmal price performance compared with its peers, the stock is witnessing a negative investor perception. Consequently, it might not be prudent to bet on the stock at the moment.
