We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) reached $26.90, with a +1.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1100%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $471.42 million, reflecting a 91.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.89% increase. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.92. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 45.35.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.