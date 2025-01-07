We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $9.92, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 17.24% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $42.98 billion, indicating a 0.74% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.99% decrease. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.32, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
