JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $240.85, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.90, indicating a 1.76% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $40.92 billion, indicating a 6.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.52% increase. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.51. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.54 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 3.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.26.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 21, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.