AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) standing at $9.32, reflecting a -1.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 30% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $215.5 million, indicating a 928.85% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.84% decrease. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.89. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.29 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
