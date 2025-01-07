We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) reached $11.15, with a +1.64% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. On that day, Nu Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.3 billion, indicating a 37.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% lower within the past month. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.46 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Banks - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
