We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BRF (BRFS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) closed at $3.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BRF in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, up 61.67% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BRF. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, BRF boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BRF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.57 of its industry.
Investors should also note that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.84.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.