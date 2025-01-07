We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $37.49, indicating a -0.48% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of Comcast will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2025. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.76%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $31.64 billion, reflecting a 1.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. At present, Comcast boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.87.
Meanwhile, CMCSA's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cable Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.7.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.