Shell (SHEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $64.75, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.86, signifying a 16.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.94 billion, down 1.48% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.17% lower. As of now, Shell holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Shell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.42.
Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 5.59 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.