Prologis (PLD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed at $106.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 21, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.38, reflecting a 9.52% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.94 billion, up 10.44% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Prologis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.
Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.9. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
