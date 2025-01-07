We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $8.62, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.93%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.74 billion, indicating a 17.73% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, VALE S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, VALE S.A. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 4.45.
We can additionally observe that VALE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.25 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.