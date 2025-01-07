Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GeneDx Holdings (WGS) Surges 13.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Read MoreHide Full Article

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS - Free Report) shares soared 13.2% in the last trading session to close at $89.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% gain over the past four weeks.

GeneDx Holdings scored a strong price increase driven by optimism surrounding a recently issued guidance by the Food and Drug Administration mentioning the use of artificial intelligence ("AI") for the development of drug and biological products. The news is encouraging for GeneDx Holdings, as it employs AI to conduct diagnostic testing connected to genomics. 

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +133.9%. Revenues are expected to be $81.5 million, up 41.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For GeneDx Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WGS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

GeneDx Holdings is a member of the Zacks Medical Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 3.3% lower at $11.32. ALHC has returned 2.7% over the past month.

Alignment Healthcare's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +28%. Alignment Healthcare currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - free report >>

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today