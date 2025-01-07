We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pro-Dex Stock Skyrockets Over the Past Year: A Must Buy?
Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX - Free Report) has witnessed rapid growth over the past year. The company’s valuation has grown tremendously over the period and is currently at an all-time high.
Pro-Dex, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Irvine, CA, also has operations in Santa Ana, Beaverton, OR and Carson City, NV and specializes in speeding up developing and manufacturing tech-based solutions. These include embedded motion control, miniature rotary drive systems and fractional horsepower DC motors, serving the medical, dental, semi-conductor, scientific research and aerospace markets.
Pro-Dex is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company and is part of the Zacks Medical – Dental Supplies industry. McKesson Corporation (MCK - Free Report) and CONMED Corporation (CNMD - Free Report) are two of its peers from the same industry. While McKesson is also ranked #1, CONMED currently carries a Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past 12 months, Pro-Dex has surged 193.8% compared with a 171.8% rally of its Zacks Peer Group. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The company indeed has been on a growth drive over the last five years, with its share price having increased 239.7% over this period. During these five years, Pro-Dex achieved compound earnings per share growth of 11% per year, suggesting that investors hold the company in high regard. On Jan. 6, the company’s shares soared 23% to $57.78, in what can only be dubbed as a remarkable show of confidence by market participants.
At the end of October, PDEX reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 75 cents per share which widely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. For the company’s next release scheduled on Feb. 13, 2025, we expect earnings of 38 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 171.43%.
It will thus be prudent to bet on Pro-Dex, which is reasonably valued at around $55, and is likely to be boosted further on a very positive outlook. The Medical – Dental Supplies industry itself is in the top 10% of all industries in the Zacks universe, and that too must also be considered while making an investment decision.