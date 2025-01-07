Is Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (
FVAL Quick Quote FVAL - Free Report) was launched on 09/12/2016, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $970.53 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. FVAL is managed by Fidelity. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor Index.
The Fidelity U.S. Value Factor Index reflects the performance of stocks of large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies that have attractive valuations.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.16% for FVAL, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.57%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 30.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) accounts for about 7.04% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 37.73% of FVAL's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, FVAL has added about 1.90%, and was up about 21.63% in the last one year (as of 01/07/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $52.14 and $64.39.
The fund has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 16.95% for the trailing three-year period. With about 131 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity Value Factor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.55 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $126.93 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
