Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Janus Henderson Enterprise N(JDMNX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JDMNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JDMNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.85%.
LSV Global Value Institutional(LSVGX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. LSVGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 9.24% over the last five years, LSVGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Permanent Portfolio Permanent I(PRPFX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. PRPFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.28% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.