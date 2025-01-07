Back to top

Fiverr (FVRR) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) shares soared 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $34.44. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Fiverr's robust digital marketplace continues to expand with innovative AI-powered solutions and enterprise offerings, driving steady revenue growth and improved profitability metrics. The company's asset-light business model, high gross margins above 80%, and strategic focus on high-value buyers position it well to capitalize on the growing demand for digital services and freelance talent in an increasingly remote-work-oriented economy.

This online marketplace for freelance services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%. Revenues are expected to be $101.26 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Fiverr, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FVRR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Fiverr belongs to the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. Another stock from the same industry, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sponsored ADR (MYTE - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 3.5% higher at $7.49. Over the past month, MYTE has returned 12.6%.

MYT Netherlands Parent's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.06. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +50%. MYT Netherlands Parent currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).


