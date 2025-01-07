The Automotive Playground at CES 2025: AI, EVs, Flying Cars & More

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has been long known as the premier tech event in the United States. Initially a haven for gadget enthusiasts, it has evolved into a massive stage for the automotive industry. From cutting-edge electric vehicles (EVs) to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) integrations, CES now serves as a pivotal platform for automakers to debut innovations that blend technology and mobility. The 2025 edition, which kicks off today and will run till Jan. 10 in Las Vegas, is expected to continue this trend with a host of groundbreaking announcements and futuristic displays.
The Spotlight on Honda: A New EV Era
Japanese auto biggie
Honda will debut its 0 Series SUV prototype. This prototype would represent the future of Honda's flagship EV lineup, which is expected to hit global markets in 2026. The 0 Series models are designed to redefine charging and battery efficiency, boasting a 15-80% charge in under 15 minutes and minimal battery degradation over a decade.
Beyond the vehicles, Honda will unveil its proprietary vehicle operating system (OS) and automated driving technologies. These will serve as the backbone of the 0 Series, emphasizing the "Wise" value that underpins the concept of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). Additionally, Honda plans to introduce a new energy service that is aligned with its carbon neutrality initiatives.
Honda’s presence will also include updates on the Sony-Honda Mobility Group’s AFEELA brand. The highly anticipated AFEELA 1 will make waves with its premium features and pricing starting at $89,900. With production in Ohio and deliveries slated for mid-2026, the AFEELA brand signals Honda’s commitment to blending luxury and sustainability in the EV space.
AI-Powered Driving to Take Center Stage
Artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology remain at the forefront of automotive innovation. Automakers, from established giants to emerging brands, have been rapidly advancing AI-driven features, driver assistance systems, and self-driving capabilities. Many are now poised to roll out these innovations, pending changes in legislation.
AI is set to dominate discussions at CES 2025, promising to revolutionize the driving experience. Panels like “Revolutionizing the Future of Driving: Unleashing the Power of AI” will feature insights from executives at Honda,
BMW AG, and Rivian. These discussions will explore the integration of agentic AI systems, which aim to replace traditional dashboard interfaces with adaptive, predictive and intuitive technologies.
Mercedes-Benz had already ramped up AI advancements with its ChatGPT-powered virtual assistant. Hyundai is set to exhibit a futuristic holographic windshield display. This augmented reality tech offers a glimpse into a world where smart displays become integral to the driving experience. Expect CES to unveil even more AI-powered innovations, setting the stage for the next generation of intelligent vehicles.
Toyota’s Vision: Updates on Woven City
Back in 2020, HMC’s bigger rival,
Toyota announced Woven City, a "living laboratory" at the base of Mount Fuji. This futuristic prototype city is designed to test and develop mobility technologies, smart homes, robotics, and AI in a real-world setting. We can expect updates on this ambitious project at CES 2025, potentially shedding light on its progress and the breakthroughs it could bring to the mobility space. Bold Concepts From Xpeng and Zeekr
Chinese automakers are making a splash at CES 2025, led by
XPeng's AeroHT Land Aircraft Carrier. This six-wheel EV concept doubles as a launch pad for an electric aircraft, offering a bold vision for multi-modal transportation. While the practicality of such concepts may be debated, their innovation cannot be ignored.
Zeekr, another Geely Group brand, will showcase three new models. As Geely consolidates its brands to target mass-market and premium segments, Zeekr’s presence at CES underscores its ambition to expand globally despite geopolitical challenges.
Legacy Automakers Keep the Momentum
Legacy automakers are not resting on their laurels but are actively competing in the tech-driven automotive landscape.
For instance, BMW will debut its Panoramic iDrive display and new operating system concepts for its upcoming Neue Klasse EVs. This innovation promises an immersive user experience, aligning with BMW’s focus on redefining in-car connectivity and entertainment.
Scout Motors, backed by Volkswagen, is expected to reveal updates on its efforts to sell directly to consumers in the United States. Hyundai Mobis will display its Full Windshield Holographic Display, a leap forward in augmented reality for vehicles.
Also, as competition from Chinese automakers intensifies, established OEMs have to deliver affordable EVs and plug-in hybrids to maintain their market share. This trend is evident in the push for cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality or innovation. CES 2025 will likely see announcements aimed at countering this competition.
Aptera and Faraday Future to Also Draw Attention
Aptera, the solar-powered car company, has been working for two decades to bring its vision to life. CES 2025 will offer production-intent updates, possibly signaling a turning point for the company. Similarly, Faraday Future will attempt to reestablish itself with more affordable EVs. While the company has struggled with credibility, the CES exhibit could provide a chance to change the narrative.
Conclusion: A Tech-Driven Road Ahead
With groundbreaking EVs, AI-powered innovations, and bold concepts from both legacy and emerging players, the event promises to showcase the future of mobility. From Honda’s 0 Series to Toyota’s Woven City, the automotive space at CES will highlight how technology continues to reshape the way we think about transportation. Expect a variety of brands to unveil their latest software, complete with live demos and in-depth explanations of how these advancements enhance safety and simplify driving. Whether you’re an industry insider or a tech enthusiast, CES 2025 will leave you excited about the road ahead.
