Ansys & Synopsys to Offload Ansys PowerArtist to Keysight Technologies

ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS Quick Quote ANSS - Free Report) and Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) have announced a definitive agreement to sell Ansys' PowerArtist business to Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) .
The transaction is contingent upon standard closing conditions, including regulatory review and the completion of Synopsys' planned acquisition of Ansys. The deal is currently awaiting regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be finalized in the first half of 2025.
PowerArtist, a register-transfer-level (RTL) design-for-power platform, is leveraged by semiconductor companies to execute early-stage power analysis. KEYS sees the acquisition as a step to strengthen its high-performance system design portfolio.
The sale is not financially significant to Ansys, and terms remain undisclosed. Ansys will continue offering PowerArtist until the deal closes, ensuring uninterrupted customer support.
Recap of ANSS-SNPS Deal
Ansys is leading in the high-end design simulation software market and its products are widely utilized by major manufacturing companies. By enabling virtual prototyping instead of physical prototypes, Ansys helps these companies significantly reduce costs. Its comprehensive product portfolio and cross-domain capabilities are expected to drive customer growth.
In January 2024, Synopsys announced the acquisition of ANSYS in a deal valued at $35 billion. The deal will create a giant in the electronic design automation (EDA) software space. The partnership between Synopsys' advanced semiconductor EDA and Ansys' simulation and analysis tools is set to revolutionize the silicon and systems design market. This collaboration addresses the growing need for improved computing performance and efficiency, driven by the increasing complexity of AI (artificial intelligence), the spread of silicon technology and software-defined systems.
In May 2024, Ansys stated that about 98.7% of the shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition, which represented approximately 83.8% of the total outstanding shares of the company’s common stock. On Oct. 9, 2024, the company also received an unconditional clearance from the Israeli Competition Authority.
Given the pending acquisition, Ansys has suspended quarterly earnings conference calls and no longer provides a financial outlook. It expects 2024 annual contract value or ACV to grow in double-digits.
ANSS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Ansys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have jumped 5.6% in the past three months compared with the
industry's growth of 3.5%.
