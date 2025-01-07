FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of
FlexShopper Inc. ( have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 5.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2.3 in the previous session. FlexShopper Inc. has gained 25.7% since the start of the year compared to the 21.3% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 15.8% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. FPAY Quick Quote FPAY - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 14, 2024, FlexShopper reported EPS of $0.05 versus consensus estimate of $0.02.
For the current fiscal year, FlexShopper is expected to post earnings of $0.39 per share on $146.85 million in revenues.
Valuation Metrics
FlexShopper may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
FlexShopper has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 5.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 0.8X versus its peer group's average of 9.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, FlexShopper currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if FlexShopper fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though FlexShopper shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.
How Does FPAY Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of FPAY have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
StoneX Group Inc. (. SNEX has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D. SNEX Quick Quote SNEX - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 14.15%, and for the current fiscal year, SNEX is expected to post earnings of $8.04 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
Shares of StoneX Group Inc. have gained 0.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.85X and a P/CF of 8.61X.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is in the top 21% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FPAY and SNEX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
