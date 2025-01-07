Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Fortinet (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 0.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $101 in the previous session. Fortinet has gained 3.7% since the start of the year compared to the 36.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 39.6% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry. FTNT Quick Quote FTNT - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 7, 2024, Fortinet reported EPS of $0.63 versus consensus estimate of $0.51.
For the current fiscal year, Fortinet is expected to post earnings of $2.36 per share on $5.89 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.63 per share on $6.61 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.85% and 12.18%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Fortinet may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Fortinet has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 41.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 29.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 49.9X versus its peer group's average of 29.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Fortinet fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Fortinet shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does FTNT Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of FTNT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Meta Platforms, Inc. (. META has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A. META Quick Quote META - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 16.18%, and for the current fiscal year, META is expected to post earnings of $25.21 per share on revenue of $163.09 billion.
Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. have gained 2.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 25X and a P/CF of 31.96X.
The Internet - Software industry is in the top 8% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FTNT and META, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 0.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $101 in the previous session. Fortinet has gained 3.7% since the start of the year compared to the 36.5% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 39.6% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 7, 2024, Fortinet reported EPS of $0.63 versus consensus estimate of $0.51.
For the current fiscal year, Fortinet is expected to post earnings of $2.36 per share on $5.89 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.63 per share on $6.61 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.85% and 12.18%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Fortinet may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Fortinet has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 41.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 29.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 49.9X versus its peer group's average of 29.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Fortinet fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Fortinet shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does FTNT Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of FTNT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) . META has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 16.18%, and for the current fiscal year, META is expected to post earnings of $25.21 per share on revenue of $163.09 billion.
Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. have gained 2.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 25X and a P/CF of 31.96X.
The Internet - Software industry is in the top 8% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FTNT and META, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.