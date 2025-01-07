We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.29 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TD SYNNEX metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Americas' should come in at $8.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Europe' reaching $5.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan' will reach $913.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for TD SYNNEX here>>>
TD SYNNEX shares have witnessed a change of -3.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.