Gorilla Technology Updates Share Count: A Mixed Bag for Investors?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( GRRR Quick Quote GRRR - Free Report) recently announced its updated share count and provided its market capitalization figure. This has sparked mixed reactions among investors.
Let’s see why.
As of Jan. 3, 2025, the London-based company reported having 18,464,651 ordinary shares outstanding, reflecting the full conversion of all preference shares and the exercise of 2,663,750 Series A, Series B and Series C warrants. With its share price at $24.33 on Jan. 2, 2025, its market capitalization stands at $449.2 million.
This news has caused confusion, as some major sites report its market cap as being under $250 million. While some investors view this as an indication that the company may be undervalued, others remain skeptical and question the accuracy or transparency. The updated share count is expected to provide clarity on the company's true size.
Additionally, the exercise of these warrants has brought in more than $15.7 million in fresh cash, which Gorilla Technology expects to strengthen its financial position. This influx of cash could enhance confidence in the company's financial health, leading to more interest in buying shares.
So far, GRRR’s achievements and strategic moves have garnered attention from investors. It recently secured two major contracts in Taiwan, highlighting its growth potential and innovative capabilities. Over the past few years, Gorilla Technology has signed several large contracts and is currently in advanced negotiations for more. Just last month, the company revealed that its project pipeline had exceeded $2 billion, covering multiple years and positioning it for steady revenue and long-term growth.
Additionally, GRRR is making strong progress with its share buyback program. Having already utilized $3.8 million of its $6 million repurchase fund, the company plans to increase the allocation to $9 million, further demonstrating its commitment to maximizing shareholder value. For 2025, Gorilla Technology expects to generate $90-$100 million in revenue, with an EBITDA margin of 20-25%.
GRRR’s Price Performance
Shares of Gorilla Technology have gained 245.8% in the past year, outperforming the
industry’s 62.6% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Gorilla Technology currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader
Business Services space are Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN Quick Quote COIN - Free Report) , Cantaloupe, Inc. ( CTLP Quick Quote CTLP - Free Report) and GigaCloud Technology Inc. ( GCT Quick Quote GCT - Free Report) .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coinbase’s current-year earnings of $5.23 per share indicates a massive jump from the year-ago level of 37 cents. COIN beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 341.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.7 billion, implying 83.4% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s current-year earnings indicates a 113.3% year-over-year surge. CTLP beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion, with the average surprise being 20%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies 15.8% year-over-year growth.
The consensus estimate for GigaCloud’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.10 per share, signaling a 34.8% year-over-year increase. It beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 38.1%. The consensus estimate for GCT’s current-year revenues implies 64.1% year-over-year growth.
