We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Enthusiast Gaming (EGLXF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLXF - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 266 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGLXF's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, EGLXF has returned 16% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.3%. This means that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) . The stock is up 17.8% year-to-date.
In Gray Television's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 51.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.4% so far this year, so EGLXF is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Gray Television, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #64. The industry has moved +52.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Enthusiast Gaming Holdings and Gray Television. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.