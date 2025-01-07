We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Primo Brands (PRMB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Primo Brands is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 181 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Primo Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRMB's full-year earnings has moved 16.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, PRMB has returned 3.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 2.8%. This shows that Primo Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.9%.
For Constellation Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Primo Brands belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.6% this year, meaning that PRMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Constellation Brands, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #211. The industry has moved -22.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Primo Brands and Constellation Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.