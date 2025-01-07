We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paycor HCM (PYCR) Soars 23.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 23.3% higher at $22.86. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Paycor HCM is benefiting from strong demand for its modern HCM solutions, expanded embedded partnerships, increased product offerings, and improved operational efficiency, driving significant revenue growth and margin expansion.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $177.11 million, up 11% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Paycor HCM, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PYCR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Paycor HCM is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.1% lower at $179.50. PANW has returned -9.7% over the past month.
Palo Alto's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to $0.76. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.1%. Palo Alto currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).