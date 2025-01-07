UDR Announces Preliminary Q4 Results & Investment Activity Update

UDR, Inc. ( UDR Quick Quote UDR - Free Report) recently issued its preliminary financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Moreover, the company also provided an update on its investment activities.
This residential REIT expects funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share to be 63 cents for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.48 for 2024. Both of these are the midpoints for the guidance range previously provided in the third-quarter 2024 earnings release.
Same-store revenues year-over-year growth is expected to be 2.5% and 2.3% for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, respectively. Same-store expenses is expected to increase 3.4% and 4.3% for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, respectively. Same-store net operating income is likely to be 2.1% and 1.5% for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, respectively. Full-year 2024 growth expectation for all three metrics is better than the midpoints of previously provided guidance.
Preliminary same-store weighted average physical occupancy for the fourth quarter of 2024 improved to 96.8% from 96.3% sequentially. However, effective blended lease rate for the fourth quarter shows a decline of 0.6% against the 1.8% growth reported in the last quarter.
UDR’s Investment Activities
UDR entered into agreements to sell Leonard Pointe, a 188-home apartment community in New York and One William, a 185-home apartment community in New Jersey. The total gross proceeds generated from the sale are expected to be approximately $211.5 million. Subject to due diligence and standard closing conditions, the transactions are expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2025.
In connection with the sponsor refinancing the joint venture’s (JV) senior construction loan, the company received a $38.5 million paydown on its preferred equity investment in Upton Place, which is a recently developed 689-home apartment development in Metropolitan Washington, D.C. The paydown represents nearly 55% of the company’s preferred equity investment in the joint venture.
The company expects to record a non-cash loan reserve of approximately $37 million related to its JV loan investment in 1300 Fairmount, which is a 478-home apartment community in Philadelphia, PA. This will be reflected in the company’s reported net income and FFO.
Over the past six months, shares of this company have gained 1.6% compared with the
industry’s growth of 2.8%.
Note:
Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.