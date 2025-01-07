WISA Powers Sagemcom's VSB With Wireless Audio: Stock to Gain?

WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( WISA Quick Quote WISA - Free Report) recently announced that its WiSA E wireless multichannel audio software has been incorporated into Sagemcom’s next-generation Video Soundbox (VSB) set-top box product. This set-top box, which has been shipping globally since December 2024, will now allow wireless transmission of Dolby Atmos audio to external speakers, offering consumers an elevated audio experience. How WISA’s Software Could Prove Beneficial?
Headquartered in Bois-Colombes, France, Sagemcom offers premium communicating terminals and solutions for the broadband, audio-video products and energy markets. Its state-of-the-art VSB combines a high-quality soundbar and set-top box in a single device that provides users with both enhanced audio and convenient access to digital TV and streaming services. This space-saving all-in-one solution simplifies installation and reduces clutter, offering an affordable way to upgrade home entertainment systems without the need for multiple components or complicated setups.
The incorporation of WiSA’s multichannel audio software within the VSB set-top box will enable Sagemcom to deliver superior wireless connectivity and high-quality multichannel audio, eliminating the need for additional transmit hardware. This process reduces the cost of materials for manufacturers while simplifying design integration and accelerating time-to-market. For consumers, WiSA E allows end users to elevate their audio experience by adding rear speakers, including traditional rear left and right, as well as upfiring speakers to enable full Dolby Atmos support. The seamless integration of these WiSA E-enabled external speakers will provide a convenient way to upgrade home audio systems, delivering an immersive audio experience with effortless setup. Does WISA Stock Stand to Gain From the Deployment?
As the demand for wireless audio solutions continues to grow, this partnership represents a significant opportunity for WiSA to expand its market presence and demonstrate the benefits of its cutting-edge technologies in the consumer electronics space. The company stands to gain from the increased adoption of its WiSA E software as more companies incorporate it into their products to streamline integration, reduce costs and provide consumers with a more sophisticated, seamless entertainment experience.
These advancements will likely propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals in the future. WISA Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of WiSA have plunged 87.3% over the past year against the
industry’s growth of 29.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research WISA’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
WiSA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.
Image: Bigstock
