Vistra Corp. (VST) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $163.37, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 6.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. On that day, Vistra Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 304.17%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.83 billion, showing a 56.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% higher. Vistra Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vistra Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.75 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.86 for its industry.
We can also see that VST currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.49 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.