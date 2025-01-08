We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why ASML (ASML) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
ASML (ASML - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $757.50, indicating a -1.43% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
The the stock of equipment supplier to semiconductor makers has risen by 8.77% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ASML in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $7.19, showcasing a 28.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.76 billion, up 25.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.62% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28, so one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.