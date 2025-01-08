We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $37.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.
The the stock of cable provider has fallen by 3.99% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.46% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $31.64 billion, indicating a 1.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Comcast's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.84, which means Comcast is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that CMCSA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.