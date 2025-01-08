We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) standing at $22.07, reflecting a -0.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ares Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 9.52% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $784.96 million, up 11.03% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. At present, Ares Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.98.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
