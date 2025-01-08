We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $463.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.89%.
Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 8.63% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.58, indicating a 16.71% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.85 billion, indicating a 0.12% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.41.
Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.74 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.