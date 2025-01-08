We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) standing at $145.40, reflecting a -0.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.
The food and beverage company's stock has dropped by 8.28% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PepsiCo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.95, showcasing a 9.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $28.08 billion, indicating a 0.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.54% decrease. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, PepsiCo is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.91, which means PepsiCo is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that PEP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.