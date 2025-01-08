Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $452.76, indicating a -0.72% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had lost 1.45% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 10.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.43, up 34.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 30.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Comfort Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Comfort Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.2 of its industry.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers