PPL (PPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 4.28% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 6.81% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.7% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PPL in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 2.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 3.01% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, PPL is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.32. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.86.
We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
