KLA (KLAC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
KLA (KLAC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $689.30, indicating a -0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.89%.
The the stock of maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors has risen by 5.81% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of KLA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.73, up 25.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.93 billion, up 17.98% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $30.37 per share and a revenue of $11.6 billion, representing changes of +27.93% and +18.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower. At present, KLA boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, KLA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.91.
We can also see that KLAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
