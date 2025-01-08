We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) reached $420.69, with a -0.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 3.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.23, reflecting a 9.3% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $418.8 million, up 19.26% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% lower. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.
It is also worth noting that KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.39.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.