Is Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 11/08/2017, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (
OMFS Quick Quote OMFS - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $236.13 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. OMFS seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 2000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID before fees and expenses.
The Russell 2000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the United States.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.39%.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.87%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 25.70% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (
SFM Quick Quote SFM - Free Report) accounts for about 3.01% of the fund's total assets, followed by Fabrinet ( FN Quick Quote FN - Free Report) and Commvault Systems Inc ( CVLT Quick Quote CVLT - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 13.77% of OMFS's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has lost about -0.18% so far, and is up roughly 7.39% over the last 12 months (as of 01/08/2025). OMFS has traded between $34.46 and $43.90 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 21.59% for the trailing three-year period. With about 674 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Russell 2000 ETF (
IWM Quick Quote IWM - Free Report) tracks Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF ( IJR Quick Quote IJR - Free Report) tracks S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IShares Russell 2000 ETF has $72.37 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $87.36 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
