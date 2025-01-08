Should First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (
FVD Quick Quote FVD - Free Report) was launched on 08/19/2003, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $9.18 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.24%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Utilities sector--about 19.40% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (adr) (
TSM Quick Quote TSM - Free Report) accounts for about 0.51% of total assets, followed by Cme Group Inc. ( CME Quick Quote CME - Free Report) and International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.87% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FVD seeks to match the performance of the Value Line Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The Value Line Dividend Index is a modified equal dollar weighted index comprised of U.S. exchange listed securities of companies that pay above-average dividends and have potential for capital appreciation.
The ETF has lost about -0.80% so far this year and is up roughly 9.61% in the last one year (as of 01/08/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $39.94 and $46.70.
The ETF has a beta of 0.80 and standard deviation of 13.34% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 217 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FVD is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.51 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $128.73 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD - Free Report) was launched on 08/19/2003, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $9.18 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.24%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Utilities sector--about 19.40% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (adr) (TSM - Free Report) accounts for about 0.51% of total assets, followed by Cme Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.87% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FVD seeks to match the performance of the Value Line Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The Value Line Dividend Index is a modified equal dollar weighted index comprised of U.S. exchange listed securities of companies that pay above-average dividends and have potential for capital appreciation.
The ETF has lost about -0.80% so far this year and is up roughly 9.61% in the last one year (as of 01/08/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $39.94 and $46.70.
The ETF has a beta of 0.80 and standard deviation of 13.34% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 217 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FVD is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.51 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $128.73 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.