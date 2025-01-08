Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc fund seekers should consider taking a look at Frost Total Return Bond Investor (
Is FATRX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc fund seekers should consider taking a look at Frost Total Return Bond Investor (FATRX - Free Report) . FATRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
Objective
FATRX is one of many Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc funds to pick from. Investment Grade - Bonds: Misc funds do not focus on one particular part of the curve and can also hold a wide range of investment grade credit levels. A fund's duration risk will depend on its individual investment profile, which means funds in this category are not always directly comparable. Of course, the focus on investment grade will make these funds safer, but yields will be lower than those in the junk bond category.
History of Fund/Manager
FATRX is a part of the Frost Funds family of funds, a company based out of San Antonio, Tx. The Frost Total Return Bond Investor made its debut in July of 2008 and FATRX has managed to accumulate roughly $226.69 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Jeffery Elswick, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2008.
Performance
Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 3.28%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 3.31%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FATRX over the past three years is 4.77% compared to the category average of 10.53%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 5.23% compared to the category average of 11.26%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
With a beta of 0.52, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, FATRX has a positive alpha of 2.3, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Ratings
Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, FATRX has 73.26% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher. The fund has an average quality of AA, and focuses on high quality securities.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FATRX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.71% compared to the category average of 0.83%. From a cost perspective, FATRX is actually cheaper than its peers.
This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $500.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Frost Total Return Bond Investor ( FATRX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.
