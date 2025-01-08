See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Nuveen Core Equity Premier (TRPGX)
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX)
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
American Funds Investor Company of America 529E(CICEX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. CICEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. CICEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.89%.
TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Premier(TRPGX - Free Report) : 0.55% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TRPGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TRPGX, with annual returns of 16.21% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N(QSMNX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSMNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.89% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.